Left Menu

MP: Two go missing as boat capsizes in Bhind district

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:07 IST
MP: Two go missing as boat capsizes in Bhind district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl and boy went missing after the boat they were traveling in capsized in the Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Friday, police said.

Ten other passengers either swam ashore or were rescued.

They were returning after attending a religious feast on the other bank of the river when the accident took place at a spot 40 km from Bhind town, said inspector Narendra Singh Kushwaha of Nayagaon police station. Local resident Draupati Baghel (16) and Om Baghel (13), resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh were missing and search operation was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022