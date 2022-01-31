Left Menu

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

On January 10, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.According to authorities, 2021 was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 31-01-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 02:33 IST
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada, and police are trying to determine if a driver was impaired before running a red light, causing the collision. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. They said the identities of the driver and the other eight people killed would be released by the Clark County coroner's office, but no timetable was given.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, according to North Las Vegas police.

In all, 15 people were involved in the crash.

"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said at a news conference. Cuevas said the crash was reported at 3 pm after the driver struck multiple vehicles, causing "a chaotic event." Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection, which was reopened by Sunday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act," North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said.

"Please make this a safer community by slowing down. Pay attention to speed limits," Cuevas said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is coordinating an investigative team with North Las Vegas police. On January 10, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.

According to authorities, 2021 was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years. The state reported 382 traffic fatalities last year, an 18 per cent increase over 2020's total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022