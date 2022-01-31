Left Menu

USFDA issues 3 minor observations to Granules India arm in pre-approval inspection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:05 IST
USFDA issues 3 minor observations to Granules India arm in pre-approval inspection
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmaker Granules India Ltd on Monday said the US health regulator has issued ''three minor observations'' to its wholly-owned arm Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI) in a pre-approval inspection (PAI).

Granules Pharmaceuticals located in Chantilly, Virginia, US, had undergone a PAI by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from January 24-28, 2022, the company said in a statement.

''The audit is a PAI for two of its product applications filed from this facility. The USFDA issued three minor observations during the audit conducted at the facility,'' it added, without elaborating on the nature of the observations.

Commenting on the audit, GPI Executive Director Priyanka Chigurupati said, ''We are glad to have completed yet another audit with minor observations that we will respond to within the stipulated time period''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022