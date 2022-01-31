Left Menu

Hundreds take dip in sacred rivers

In connection with Thai Ammavasai on Monday, hundreds of people take a dip at the confluence of rivers Bhavani, Cauvery and Amutha. Special poojas are offered to the deities at the Sangameswarar Temple in Bhavani Town in the district.Also at Kodumudi in the district, people take a dip and worship Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:19 IST
Hundreds take dip in sacred rivers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In connection with 'Thai Ammavasai' on Monday, hundreds of people take a dip at the confluence of rivers Bhavani, Cauvery, and Amutha. Many people give 'Tharpanam' to their forefathers on the banks of these rivers. Special 'poojas' are offered to the deities at the Sangameswarar Temple in Bhavani Town in the district.

Also at Kodumudi in the district, people take a dip and worship Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022