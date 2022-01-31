Hundreds take dip in sacred rivers
In connection with 'Thai Ammavasai' on Monday, hundreds of people take a dip at the confluence of rivers Bhavani, Cauvery, and Amutha. Many people give 'Tharpanam' to their forefathers on the banks of these rivers. Special 'poojas' are offered to the deities at the Sangameswarar Temple in Bhavani Town in the district.
Also at Kodumudi in the district, people take a dip and worship Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.
