iTriangle enters into strategic partnership with auto tech start-up ReadyAssist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:49 IST
  Country:
  India

Transportation telematics solutions provider iTriangle on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with auto tech start-up ReadyAssist, with the deal expected to bring around USD 2 million annually.

Through this partnership, both the companies will cross leverage their existing capabilities of telematics and service network to bring installation, service and warranty replacements of IoT (internet of things) devices to their customers at the doorstep, according to a statement.

Both companies are also working towards bringing predictive emergency assistance by harnessing the power of IoT and service network together, it said.

The statement said that currently, over 3,50,000 people meet with an accident a year on road and around 1,35,000 people out of this do not return home.

A partnership like this can harness the power of technology and network to provide life-saving assistance to people in need in speed and accuracy, it added.

A leading IoT and telematics services provider for automobiles, iTriangle claims to sell and install over five lakh indigenously designed, developed and manufactured devices.

The company has an order book for delivering over two lakh devices for large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and fleet owners this year, it said.

It added that these devices are capable of doing live health checks, reporting, tracking, safety features, video telematics, drive pattern analysis, route analysis and fleet management.

''ReadyAssist with its country-wide network of trained service professionals and also and 24/7 service and roadside assistance would be an ideal partner to work with to ensure customer delight.

''We look forward to increasing customer satisfaction multifold through this association,'' Vadiraj, founder and CEO of iTriangle Infotech, said.

Launched in 2019, ReadyAssist provides 24/7 onspot repairs, breakdown assistance, accidental recovery and fitting/assembling services at home with its presence across more than 19,000 PIN codes, which can facilitate support to its stranded customer within 30-40 mins at both day and night.

The company has already attended over 10 lakh incidents from its inception with the help of over 5,000 mechanics, covering over 700 districts. Besides, it also provides pan-India roadside assistance (RSA) to electric vehicles across 5,000 locations in India, according to the statement.

With this collaboration, ReadyAssist will become India's first RSA provider to enable an umbrella of services under one platform for the EV owners in the country, it stated.

''This partnership will be strategic as this will add an advanced technology play into the emergency roadside assistance space.

''Through this, we are trying to build predictive assistance for customers during an unfortunate event like accidents and breakdown, to save every single minute possible to facilitate support during such emergencies,'' ReadyAssist founder and CEO Vimal Singh said.

