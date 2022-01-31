Left Menu

Tata Motors Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 1,451 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:14 IST
Tata Motors Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 1,451 cr
Representative Image
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 75,653.79 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 175.85 crore in the period under review as against a net loss of Rs 638.04 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,352.78 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 9,635.78 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

