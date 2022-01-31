AGS Transact Technologies shares tank over 8 pc in debut trade

Shares of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd on Monday made a flat market debut and settled over 8 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 175.

The stock made its debut at Rs 176, registering a marginal gain of 0.57 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It hit a high of Rs 181.85 and a low of Rs 153.80 during the trade. The stock tumbled 12.11 per cent to Rs 153.80 during the day. It settled at Rs 161.30, lower by 7.82 per cent.

On NSE, it made its debut at par with the issue price at Rs 175 and settled at Rs 160.50, a decline of 8.28 per cent.

In volume terms, 11.63 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.76 crore on NSE. The Rs 680-crore initial public offering of AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times on January 21, the final day of the bidding process.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece, opened for public subscription on January 19 and concluded on January 21.

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider.

It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)