Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 on account of outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

''Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20,'' National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.

