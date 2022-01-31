Left Menu

Fire breaks out on part of plot reserved for proposed metro carshed in Mumbai

A fire engulfed grass on the plot of the proposed site for a metro carshed at suburban Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said, adding that nobody was injured. No injury is reported in the fire so far, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:30 IST
Fire breaks out on part of plot reserved for proposed metro carshed in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire engulfed grass on the plot of the proposed site for a metro carshed at suburban Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said, adding that nobody was injured. The blaze erupted on the Thane end of the land reserved for the metro carshed and it is confined to 1000 x 1000 square feet of land, adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway, according to officials.

A civic official said four fire engines are trying to douse the fire. ''No injury is reported in the fire so far,'' the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022