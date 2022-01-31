Fire breaks out on part of plot reserved for proposed metro carshed in Mumbai

A fire engulfed grass on the plot of the proposed site for a metro carshed at suburban Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said, adding that nobody was injured. The blaze erupted on the Thane end of the land reserved for the metro carshed and it is confined to 1000 x 1000 square feet of land, adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway, according to officials.

A civic official said four fire engines are trying to douse the fire. ''No injury is reported in the fire so far,'' the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

