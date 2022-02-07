Left Menu

BlueStone.com launches jewellery manufacturing unit in Jaipur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:30 IST
BlueStone.com, an omnichannel fine jewellery platform, on Monday announced the launch of its jewellery manufacturing unit in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with an investment of USD 3 million, which will process over 250 kilograms of gold per month.

This is the company's third manufacturing unit in the country, according to a statement.

BlueStone's two existing manufacturing units are located in Mumbai, with a total work area of 12,000 sqft, the company said in the statement.

The organisation chose to set up its third manufacturing unit in Jaipur with an investment of USD 3 million to leverage the region's unique jewellery making techniques and abundant supply of talented artisans and craftsmen, alongside being a hub for gemstones in India.

BlueStone.com is also looking at hiring over 400 employees over the next 3-4 months, across production, warehouse, logistics and design functions.

Its founder and CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said, ''With the launch of our new manufacturing unit in Jaipur, we have expanded our production capacity three-fold, which is required to meet the scale at which we operate at present, having opened 68 new stores over the past two years and with plans to open more in the months ahead.'' He added that the company intends to double the size and capacity of the new manufacturing unit in about a year from now with the premise having an additional 20,000 sqft of space that could be utilised.

