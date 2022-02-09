Left Menu

Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a legal consultation required with the governing body of skating.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:00 IST
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.

The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a "legal consultation" required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified.

"We have athletes that have won medals involved," Adams said at the daily news briefing.

In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks.

If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.

Some skaters in the men's competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after.

"Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible," Adams said.

However, he cautioned "as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022