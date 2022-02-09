Left Menu

xto10x Technologies raises $25 mn in funding round led by Binny Bansal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:33 IST
Startup consulting and SaaS firm xto10x Technologies on Wednesday said it has raised USD 25 million (about Rs 186.9 crore) in funding led by its co-founder Binny Bansal. The series A funding round also saw participation from 28 founders and senior leaders of the startup ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia.

''The funds raised will be primarily utilised to ramp up three core activities – learning programs, software tools and operating capabilities – which will enable growth-stage startups to accelerate their scale-up journeys,'' the company said in a statement.

xto10x Technologies was founded in 2018 by Binny Bansal (Co-founder, Flipkart), Saikiran Krishnamurthy (Ex-McKinsey, Flipkart and Ola), and Neeraj Aggarwal (Ex-Flipkart and Cure.Fit) to help startups scale up their businesses.

''Our experience over the past two years has shown us that founders are really looking for support to grow fast and build enduring companies. Doing deep operating work with startups and converting that experience into software tools and learning curriculum have helped us build strong momentum, driving 4 times growth in the past year. In fact, xto10x is already a profitable company,” Krishnamurthy said.

In 2021, xto10x had acquired SaaS-based HR-tech startup Dockabl to expand their employee experience platform. xto10x claims to have worked with over 200 growth-stage startups across India and Southeast Asia in the past two years.

