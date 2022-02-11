Left Menu

MOIL Q3 profit rises two folds to Rs 124 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:53 IST
State-owned MOIL on Friday reported two-fold rise in net profit at Rs 123.8 crore for third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 51.38 crore for the year-ago period, MOIL Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during the quarter increased to Rs 391.22 crore, over Rs 287.03 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2021-22.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of manganese ore.

