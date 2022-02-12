Russia says West spreading lies about its plan to invade Ukraine

The Russian foreign ministry said late on Friday that Western countries, with help from the media, were spreading false information by suggesting that Moscow may be planning to invade Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement on its website that Western countries were trying to distract attention from their own aggressive actions.

The United States said earlier on Friday that Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, which would likely to start with an air assault.

