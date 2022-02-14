Unruly passenger incident forces American Airlines flight to divert to Kansas City
Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement. "An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ...
An American Airlines flight headed to Washington on Sunday was diverted to Kansas City after crew members and passengers subdued an unruly passenger, the airline said. Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement.
"An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ... was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers," the airline said without providing further details of the incident. U.S. airlines have reported a record number of disruptive and sometimes violent incidents in 2021. The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it is "fully committed" to holding disruptive airline passengers who violate federal law accountable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- American Airlines
- D.C.
- Washington
- Justice Department
- Kansas City
- Los Angeles
ALSO READ
Qatar working to bring Washington, Tehran's views closer - Qatar foreign minister
Qatar's foreign minister leveraging channels with Washington and Tehran to bring views closer
NFL-Washington launch Commanders era as Redskins replacement
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Washington Football Team has a name again - the Commanders; Olympics-Curling-Britain edge Canada, Italy make winning start in mixed doubles and more
NFL-Washington selects Commanders as new name