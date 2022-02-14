Left Menu

Unruly passenger incident forces American Airlines flight to divert to Kansas City

Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement. "An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ...

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 07:40 IST
Unruly passenger incident forces American Airlines flight to divert to Kansas City

An American Airlines flight headed to Washington on Sunday was diverted to Kansas City after crew members and passengers subdued an unruly passenger, the airline said. Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement.

"An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ... was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers," the airline said without providing further details of the incident. U.S. airlines have reported a record number of disruptive and sometimes violent incidents in 2021. The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it is "fully committed" to holding disruptive airline passengers who violate federal law accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022