Police: 1 dead, several injured in train crash near Munich

One person has died and several others were injured in a collision between two commuter trains near Munich, German police said Monday.

Munich police said the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. (1600GMT) at Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn station, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Bavarian capital.

Police said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

