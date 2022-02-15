Left Menu

SpiceJet shares jump over 9 pc on logging profit in December quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:55 IST
SpiceJet Image Credit: ANI
Shares of SpiceJet on Tuesday soared over 9 per cent as the firm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 42.45 crore for the three months ended December 2021.

The scrip jumped 8.02 per cent to end at Rs 64 on BSE. It touched a high of Rs 64.4, during the trading session.

On NSE, the shares closed with 9.69 per cent gain at Rs 64.5, which was also the highest value it hit during the day.

The company had a consolidated loss of Rs 66.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the latest December quarter climbed to Rs 267.73 crore compared to Rs 187.06 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the airline recorded a profit of Rs 23.28 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

