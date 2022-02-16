Rugby-Scotland prop Sutherland likely to miss rest of Six Nations
Sutherland came off the bench in Scotland's 20-17 loss away to Wales at the weekend, but was later withdrawn injured. "He's got a badly bruised shoulder, AC (acromioclavicular) joint and rib up top," Diamond said. "Don't know whether it's fractured or not, but he's looking to be out between four and six weeks." Scotland are fourth in the Six Nations standings on five points after two matches.
Scotland are fourth in the Six Nations standings on five points after two matches. They host France on Feb. 26 before travelling to Italy on March 12 and Ireland a week later.
