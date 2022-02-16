Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland prop Sutherland likely to miss rest of Six Nations

Sutherland came off the bench in Scotland's 20-17 loss away to Wales at the weekend, but was later withdrawn injured. "He's got a badly bruised shoulder, AC (acromioclavicular) joint and rib up top," Diamond said. "Don't know whether it's fractured or not, but he's looking to be out between four and six weeks." Scotland are fourth in the Six Nations standings on five points after two matches.

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland could miss the rest of the Six Nations championship after his Worcester Warriors head coach Steve Diamond said the 29-year-old had suffered rib and shoulder injuries. Sutherland came off the bench in Scotland's 20-17 loss away to Wales at the weekend, but was later withdrawn injured.

"He's got a badly bruised shoulder, AC (acromioclavicular) joint and rib up top," Diamond said. "Don't know whether it's fractured or not, but he's looking to be out between four and six weeks."

Scotland are fourth in the Six Nations standings on five points after two matches. They host France on Feb. 26 before travelling to Italy on March 12 and Ireland a week later.

