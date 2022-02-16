Left Menu

Five women killed as SUV hits road divider in Chhattisgarh

Five women were killed and six others injured on Wednesday morning when the SUV they were travelling in hit a road divider on a national highway near Raipur in Chhattisgarh, police said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:25 IST
Five women were killed and six others injured on Wednesday morning when the SUV they were travelling in hit a road divider on a national highway near Raipur in Chhattisgarh, police said. The victims were travelling towards Rajim town in the Gariaband district to take part in the Maghi fair. They hailed from the Durg district, an official said. When their SUV was passing through the Kendri area on national highway number 30 this morning, it hit a road divider apparently after the driver lost his control of the vehicle, said Abhanpur Station House Officer (SHO) A A Ansari.

Four women died on the spot while another woman succumbed to her injuries on way to a hospital, the SHO said The victims are yet to be identified, he added. The accident briefly affected traffic on the highway before it was restored by the police. A case is registered and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

