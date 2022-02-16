MP govt to offer sky diving facility for tourists

In first, the Madhya Pradesh tourism department has decided to introduce a sky diving facility in the state to promote tourism and adventure in collaboration with private partners, a senior official said on Wednesday. "To experience the thrill of flying like birds in the sky, the golden opportunity of sky diving will now be available at Bhopal and Ujjain," Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, Tourism and Culture, and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board MD said. Shukla said that a sky diving camp will be organized on March 1 and 2 in Bhopal and from March 3 to 6 in Ujjain in collaboration with Pioneer Flying Academy, Aligarh, for the first time in the state. The camps will be held near the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal and the airstrip in Ujjain. Tourists will be able to dive from a height of 10,000 feet. Shukla said that till now adventure lovers had to go outside the country, to Dubai, to experience sky diving. ''In India, this facility is available only at Narnaul in Haryana. The tourism board in Madhya Pradesh has provided the facility of sky diving to tourists at low fees with the highest standards of safety measures,'' he added.

The aircraft to be used for sky diving is registered with the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

