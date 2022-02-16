Left Menu

Russia-led fund won't provide Belarus with $3.5 bln, Moscow may refinance some debt instead-Siluanov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:38 IST
Russia-led fund won't provide Belarus with $3.5 bln, Moscow may refinance some debt instead-Siluanov
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) has no capacity to issue Belarus with a requested $3.5 billion in loans, Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, but Moscow is ready to provide smaller support.

In December, Belarus requested $3.5 billion from the EFSD to refinance its debt in the absence of European funds, shut down after sanctions were put on Minsk amid its sweeping crackdowns on street protests in the last couple of years.

Russia would be ready to refinance $1 billion in debt which Belarus owes to Moscow and the EFSD this year instead, Siluanov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022