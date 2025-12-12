AI Bubble Concerns Shake European Markets as Tech Stocks Tumble

On Friday, European shares relinquished early gains, closing lower as renewed fears of an AI bubble, primed by Broadcom's profit warning and Oracle's forecast, shook markets.

Technology stocks took a significant hit, dragging the STOXX 600 index down by 0.53%, offsetting gains from a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The tech-heavy Nasdaq faced a steeper fall of over 2%.

Investor caution prevails as markets react to potential economic policy shifts, with upcoming decisions from the European Central Bank under scrutiny. The luxury sector was notably impacted, diverging from the week's more optimistic economic indicators.

