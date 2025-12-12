AI Bubble Concerns Shake European Markets as Tech Stocks Tumble
European stocks dropped sharply, influenced by fears of an AI bubble sparked by Broadcom's profit warning and Oracle's forecast. The STOXX 600 index closed 0.53% lower as tech stocks dwindled, erasing earlier gains driven by a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Investors remain cautious amidst shifting market sentiments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:59 IST
On Friday, European shares relinquished early gains, closing lower as renewed fears of an AI bubble, primed by Broadcom's profit warning and Oracle's forecast, shook markets.
Technology stocks took a significant hit, dragging the STOXX 600 index down by 0.53%, offsetting gains from a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The tech-heavy Nasdaq faced a steeper fall of over 2%.
Investor caution prevails as markets react to potential economic policy shifts, with upcoming decisions from the European Central Bank under scrutiny. The luxury sector was notably impacted, diverging from the week's more optimistic economic indicators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Plunge Amid AI Concerns
AI Concerns Weigh on Tech Stocks Amidst Fed Rate Cut Hints
European Shares Climb as Global Markets Respond to Federal Reserve's Move
Market Rebounds Amid Federal Reserve Update and AI Concerns
European Stocks Surge Amid Fed's Rate Cut; Tech Stocks Still Under Scrutiny