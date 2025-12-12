Left Menu

AI Bubble Concerns Shake European Markets as Tech Stocks Tumble

European stocks dropped sharply, influenced by fears of an AI bubble sparked by Broadcom's profit warning and Oracle's forecast. The STOXX 600 index closed 0.53% lower as tech stocks dwindled, erasing earlier gains driven by a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Investors remain cautious amidst shifting market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:59 IST
AI Bubble Concerns Shake European Markets as Tech Stocks Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, European shares relinquished early gains, closing lower as renewed fears of an AI bubble, primed by Broadcom's profit warning and Oracle's forecast, shook markets.

Technology stocks took a significant hit, dragging the STOXX 600 index down by 0.53%, offsetting gains from a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The tech-heavy Nasdaq faced a steeper fall of over 2%.

Investor caution prevails as markets react to potential economic policy shifts, with upcoming decisions from the European Central Bank under scrutiny. The luxury sector was notably impacted, diverging from the week's more optimistic economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025