Eleven people missing after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry - coast guard
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:23 IST
The Greek coast guard confirmed on Friday that 11 passengers were missing after a blaze broke out overnight on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy.
A total of 239 passengers and 51 crew were onboard the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia when the fire broke out.
