Kuwait Airways increases Airbus order to 31 aircraft -chairman

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST
Kuwait Airways Image Credit: Flickr
Kuwait Airways has increased the number of planes it plans to purchase from Airbus to 31 from 28, the chairman of the company told a news conference in Kuwait City, estimating the value of the deal at $3 billion.

The order is for nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neo LR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo, and two A350-900, he said.

