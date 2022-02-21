Kuwait Airways increases Airbus order to 31 aircraft -chairman

Kuwait Airways has increased the number of planes it plans to purchase from Airbus to 31 from 28, the chairman of the company told a news conference in Kuwait City, estimating the value of the deal at $3 billion.

The order is for nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neo LR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo, and two A350-900, he said.

Also Read: Airbus revokes order for two A350-1000 jets in Qatar dispute

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)