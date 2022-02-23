Left Menu

ADB raises $32 million from second gender bond in Kazakhstan

A gender bond is a fixed income security that finances projects that support women’s empowerment, equality, and access to finance, and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

ADB | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:39 IST
ADB raises $32 million from second gender bond in Kazakhstan
The bond pays an 11% semi-annual coupon and features a 9-year bullet maturity, redeeming in December 2030. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 14 billion Kazakhstan tenge (KZT) (about $32 million) from its second gender bond issue in Kazakhstan.

A gender bond is a fixed income security that finances projects that support women's empowerment, equality, and access to finance, and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The bond proceeds will be used to finance the second disbursement of ADB's Gender Equality in Housing Finance Project. The KZT38 billion ($90 million) project aims to expand the lending operations of Housing and Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Otbasy Bank) to provide affordable residential mortgage loans to women borrowers in primarily rural areas of Kazakhstan. The loan is the first external borrowing of Otbasy Bank and is guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The bond pays an 11% semi-annual coupon and features a 9-year bullet maturity, redeeming in December 2030. Auctioned and listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the offering, which was arranged by Tengri Partners, was fully subscribed by domestic institutional investors.

"This is ADB's second gender bond in Kazakhstan tenge, adding to the brace of green bonds that we issued in 2020," said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem. "Raising local currency finance to support development continues to feature center-stage in our work at ADB Treasury."

"We welcome and celebrate ADB's new gender bond issue, which fully aligns with our initiatives on development of the ESG capital market financing in Kazakhstan," said Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Chair Alina Aldambergen.

ADB has issued more than $3.2 billion in thematic bonds to support education, gender, health, and water projects as investors allocate more funds to environmental, social, and governance goals. ADB is a regular borrower in the mainstream international bond markets but has also led issuances in developing Asian countries as part of efforts to promote local currency bond markets as an alternative to bank lending.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022