Russian Railways limits cargo deliveries to Latvia until Tuesday
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:34 IST
State-owned Russian Railways has limited cargo deliveries to Latvia until March 1, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that Latvia was not accepting all cargoes and it wanted to avoid back ups.
Russia ships steel, some types of pipes, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel and some other goods to Latvia by railway.
