First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The first batch of Indian students entered Hungary from Ukraine through the Zahony crossing point on Saturday.

The students are being taken to Budapest for return to India by an Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Hungary said.

''First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today,'' it tweeted.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland. India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine. India is trying to evacuate its nationals through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Ukrainian government closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive.

