India, Bangladesh to soon finalize joint study for comprehensive economic partnership

India and Bangladesh will soon finalize a joint study for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that is expected to boost trade and further strengthen economic engagements between the two neighbouring countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:27 IST
India and Bangladesh will soon finalize a joint study for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that is expected to boost trade and further strengthen economic engagements between the two neighbouring countries. The issues related to the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement were discussed in the commerce secretary-level meeting held between the two countries in New Delhi on March 4.

In the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary, Government of India, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh, Tapan Kanti Ghosh. According to an official statement released by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, "both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Border Haats, regional connectivity through Multi-Modal Transportation, Harmonization of Standards, Mutual Recognition Agreement."

Bangladesh is the sixth-largest trading partner of India. CEPA is expected to give a big boost to the trade between the two countries. (ANI)

