Left Menu

Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after 12 hours

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:00 IST
Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after 12 hours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Saturday after remaining suspended for 12 hours as rolling stones from a hillock in Ramban district damaged a steel tunnel, officials said.

The traffic from both sides of the strategic highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was restored around 2 pm, the officials said.

Over 1,000 stranded trucks and some passenger vehicles are being cleared, they said.

The officials said shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway extensively damaged the steel tunnel near Panthiyal in the early hours of Saturday, forcing suspension of the traffic.

The restoration work was hampered by the falling rocks at regular intervals, they said, adding the agencies concerned removed the damaged girders and finally the traffic was allowed from both sides.

The engineers are assessing the damage to the tunnel and the repair work will be started shortly, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022