Delhi govt seeks suggestions from public over making PUCC mandatory for refueling at petrol pumps

The violation of the directions issued under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 or the rules made there under shall be punishable under Section 15 of the said Act which includes imprisonment up to five years and or with fine which may extend to Rs. One Lakh or with both, read the draft notification.The notification also stated that the enforcement of pollution norms has been found to be more efficacious when targeted at petrol pumps.

The Delhi government has sought suggestions from city residents over making Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) mandatory for refueling at petrol pumps across the capital to tackle air pollution.

The city government's environment department had come up with a draft notification on March 3 in this regard. ''To control vehicular tail pipe emissions, all the dealers of petrol/ diesel/ CNG pumps are directed to dispense/sell the petrol/ diesel/ CNG to motor vehicles only on production of valid Pollution under Control Certificate (PUCC) with immediate effect,'' the draft notification read. In January this year, the Delhi government had announced that it will put a draft policy in public domain that will make a valid PUCC mandatory for refueling vehicles at fuel pumps in the capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said the policy will help ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi and residents enjoy cleaner air.

The draft notification issued on March 3 further said the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance Petroleum), other petrol/diesel/ CNG pumps/stations and Commissioner, Transport Department, Delhi will be responsible for implementing the directions in letter and spirit. ''The violation of the directions issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 or the rules made there under shall be punishable under Section 15 of the said Act which includes imprisonment up to five years and / or with fine which may extend to Rs. One Lakh or with both,'' read the draft notification.

The notification also stated that the enforcement of pollution norms has been found to be more efficacious when targeted at petrol pumps.

