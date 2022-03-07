Canon introduces a new web version of PosterArtist to make printing easier

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today introduces a new web version of 'PosterArtist'[1], making in-house poster design and print easier. All that's needed to start poster creation is a compatible Canon printer and access to the PosterArtist site (www.PosterArtist.canon) where a wide range of templates, images, fonts and Clipart images and icons can be found.

This free-of-charge online poster creation software is compatible with a wide range of Canon devices including the large format imagePROGRAF Series printers, imagePRESS production print engines, multifunction imageRUNNER Series devices, the versatile iSENSYS models, right through to home and small office printers included in the PIXMA and MAXIFY ranges.

Hiro Imamura, Marketing & Innovation Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions at Canon Europe comments: "Printed posters remain one of the most effective ways of building awareness for a product, service or event. Whether it's for a high-profile point of sale campaign, a local farmers' market or community event, the web version of PosterArtist enables our customers to produce amazing promotional applications, unlocking their creativity and extending the value of their printer. Until now, customers wanting to produce posters typically needed to invest in complex design packages and spend considerable time working out how to use them. Now, with PosterArtist's intuitive user interface, every Canon customer - from the professional graphics producer to the home user - can create impactful posters, flyers and banners, whatever their level of design expertise. And because the software can be accessed from any location, personal and business users have complete flexibility to customise their poster applications in line with today's fluid ways of working."

Create original posters quickly and easily using Canon printers

The new web version of PosterArtist guides the user through the stages of poster design and print from start to finish. For those who already have a clear idea of what they'd like to design, it's simple to select 'Poster', 'Flyer', or 'Banner' from the application design menu. Alternatively, for those who already have a fixed purpose in mind have the option to 'Select a theme' such as 'Retail/Distribution' or 'Sale'. The 'Auto Design' option helps to create posters, flyers and banners from scratch. By selecting a category such as 'Food and Beverage' or 'Newly Opened' and entering a title and images, multiple design options can be generated.

Users can choose from an extensive range of designs and images thanks to PosterArtist's access to millions of royalty-free photos provided by stock image libraries (Pexels, Pixabay and Unsplash), or alternatively, they can import their own image to use. With a wide range of poster, flyer and banner templates to work with, users can customise their designs to suit a variety of different sectors, from retail and distribution to hospitality and education.

Add stand out finishing touches using gold and silver texture effects and fluorescent ink

Compatible with a number of Canon devices, gold and silver texture effects can be used to enhance the design, thanks to newly developed image processing technology[2].

Users of the Canon imagePROGRAF GP Series [3] can give their posters added intensity and impact using fluorescent ink, thanks to these printers' 'Radiant Infusion' technology. With 'Vivid' mode, three different saturation levels can be selected to adjust the brightness of the printed output. 'Spot' mode can be selected to highlight text, shapes, images and enhance the background in pink or orange using fluorescent pink ink.

(With Inputs from APO)