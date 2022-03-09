Cigarette maker BAT suspends capital investments in Russia, scales back some marketing

Cigarette maker British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its business in Russia continued to operate, but that it had suspended all planned capital investment in the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which has 2,500 workers in Russia, also said it was "scaling our business activities appropriate to the current situation, including rationalising our marketing activities."

