Amazon board approves 20-for-1 stock split, $10 bln share buyback

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant's common stock, as well as authorized the repurchase of up to $10 billion of its stock.

Shares of Amazon rose 8% in extended trading. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6, the company said in a filing. https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1018724/000101872422000009/amzn-20220309.htm

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)