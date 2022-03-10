Left Menu

Lupin diagnostics opens reference laboratory in Kolkata

Drugmaker Lupin on Thursday said it has launched its first reference laboratory under the diagnostics division in Kolkata.The company had forayed into the diagnostics segment in December last year as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India.Lupin Diagnostics is setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the eastern region.These labs will be connected to Lupins franchise collection centres - LupiMitra.

Updated: 10-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:16 IST
Drugmaker Lupin on Thursday said it has launched its first reference laboratory under the diagnostics division in Kolkata.

The company had forayed into the diagnostics segment in December last year as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India.

Lupin Diagnostics is setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the eastern region.

These labs will be connected to Lupin’s franchise collection centres - LupiMitra. Lupin Diagnostics has more than 100 LupiMitra already enrolled for its eastern region operations.

''Lack of timely and accurate diagnosis limits the possibility of effective treatment. According to industry estimates, evidence-based treatment is the new normal in India and about 70 per cent of treatment decisions are now based on diagnostics tests,'' Lupin Diagnostics Vice President and Head Ravindra Kumar said in a statement.

The company has already established a 45,000 sq ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

