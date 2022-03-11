Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 165 points

Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 165.08 points and Nifty up by 45.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:04 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 165 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 165.08 points and Nifty up by 45.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 165.08 points or trading at 55,629.47 and up by 0.30 per cent at 9.51 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,640.60 at 9.51 am, up by 45.70 points or 0.28 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022