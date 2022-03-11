Left Menu

Japan shares set to be the cheapest, U.S. costliest - Jefferies

Value ratios such as price-to-earnings and price-to-book in Japan are below their long-term averages and coupled with strong earnings will help make Japan's shares cheap, the brokerage said. "The land of the rising sun has seen pretty consistent upward earnings and sales revision with both ratios being best in class," Jefferies analyst Steven DeSanctis wrote in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:18 IST
Japan shares set to be the cheapest, U.S. costliest - Jefferies

Shares of small- and mid-cap companies in Japan are set to be the cheapest and those in the United States the most expensive, Jefferies analysts said, against the backdrop of higher inflation and soaring commodity prices from the Ukraine crisis. Value ratios such as price-to-earnings and price-to-book in Japan are below their long-term averages and coupled with strong earnings will help make Japan's shares cheap, the brokerage said.

"The land of the rising sun has seen pretty consistent upward earnings and sales revision with both ratios being best in class," Jefferies analyst Steven DeSanctis wrote in a note. Japanese shares trade at roughly 13 times their projected earnings and 23% below their average levels, Jefferies said.

Price-to-earnings ratio measures how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar in earnings, while price-to-book measures the value that the stock market is assigning to the company compared to the accounting value. "U.S. is the one region with its price-to-book above average, and by a wide margin. Japan and Latam are the cheapest, while of course the U.S. remains the most-expensive," the note said.

Europe is expected to post the best earnings growth, but DeSanctis is less confident on this outlook due to the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022