Delhi: Thalassemia patients can now get disability certificates from GTB Hospital

People suffering from thalassemia can now get disability certificates from the Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, according to an official statement.

Till now, the facility was only available at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday attended a 'Divyangjan Help Camp' organised by North East District Office of Social Welfare Department at GTB Hospital, Dilshad Garden, the statement said.

At the camp, differently-abled citizens were provided with disability certificates, Unique Disabilities Identification (UDID) cards, digital handicap certificate, DTC pass, railway department pass, loans etc., it said.

Around 1,000 people were assisted in registration for UDID cards at the camp.

The idea behind such camps is to provide all facilities to specially-abled people under one roof so that their problems can be resolved quickly and they do not have to go to different offices to get the work done, the statement said.

''Through this camp, for the first time, the Kejriwal government of Delhi started the process of making disability certificates of about 100 differently-abled people affected by thalassemia,'' it said.

Gautam said the Kejriwal government is committed to providing all possible help to the last person in line. He also announced that soon the Delhi government will introduce new schemes for the differently-abled people to enhance the quality of their life and to make public services more accessible.

''At the same time, the Kejriwal government is also in the process of establishing a therapeutic rehabilitation centre in every district for the specially-abled people,'' he said.

