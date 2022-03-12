Left Menu

Russian central bank: money transfers from abroad will be paid only in roubles

Russians receiving money transfers from foreign banks will only be allowed to withdraw the cash in roubles, the central bank said on Friday, the latest move in a bid to cope with western sanctions. The bank said the new temporary measure would come into effect on Saturday. 9, banks could not sell hard currency to Russian citizens.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 12-03-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 03:06 IST
Russians receiving money transfers from foreign banks will only be allowed to withdraw the cash in roubles, the central bank said on Friday, the latest move in a bid to cope with western sanctions.

The bank said the new temporary measure would come into effect on Saturday. It did not give an end date.

The bank said on Tuesday that until Sept. 9, banks could not sell hard currency to Russian citizens.

