Blanckanvas Media royally unveils the glamorous calendar of the year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): The Blanckanvas Media Private Limited unveiled a unique calendar 'Glam Onn 2022' along with its title partner SUGAR cosmetics to celebrate the ideology of boldness and royalty in the lives of the women of the erstwhile Royal era in India. Glam Onn 2022 has SUGAR Cosmetics onboard as its Title Partner and exclusive makeup partner this year. SUGAR Cosmetics, as a brand, believes in creating state-of-the-art premium products that make a woman look bold and free. Hence, SUGAR Cosmetics presents GLAM ONN 2022 will portray the ideology of boldness and royalty in the lives of the women of the Royal Era, sending the women of our generation the message that they can rule the world one look at a time.

The celebrities including World Rohit Khandelwal, Shibani Kashyap, Smita Gondkar, Ulka Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra, Vikramjeet Virk, Poonam Pandey, Rohit Reddy, Mrunal Jain, and Jaan Kumar Sanu remained present at the unveiling ceremony of the Glam ONN 2022 calendar at the glamorous setting at Kingsman in Mumbai's Juhu. The Glam Onn 2022 calendar is appealing and based on the Royal theme dedicated to each month of the year. The majestic calendar's cover page depicts the prowess of the women in the Royal era, sending the present generation women in India the message that they can rule the world.

Parimal Mehhta, the founder of Blanckanvas Media Pvt. Ltd. said, "The unveiling event of the Glam Onn 2022 calendar was decorated with sparkles and wonders brought by the celebrities and supermodels on various royal cultural looks and its beautiful depiction in an upcoming music video" "The list of celebrities in the calendar include Sangeeta Bijlani, Arti Singh, Asmita Sood, Smita Gondkar, Ulka Gupta, Sakshi Dwivedi, Vikramjeet Virk, Mrunal Jain, and Himanshu Malhotra. The calendar also features supermodels such as Vaibhav Maurya, Shree Radhe, Kavita, Sunny Kamble, Iris Maity, Urvi Shetty, Riya Subodh, and Parul Bindal" added Mehhta.

Glam Onn 2022 also had its 'skin glow partner' Skinworks Clinic, working their magic with Dr. Priti Shenai guiding the supermodels and celebrities with her expertise that kept their skin glowing with royalty throughout the calendar. "The calendar was shot on Panasonic Lumix with its majestic portrayal of 2022 has indeed given us a marvelous year to look upon. Content partner, Suzad Iqbal Khan (SIK Films), designer, Gagan Kumar, and photographer Priyankk Nandwana worked hard to make the calendar a huge success. We look forward to more of such alluring creations from Blanckanvas Media Pvt. Ltd" said Mehhta.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)