2 killed, 23 injured as van overturns in Palghar
Two persons were killed and 23 others injured after their van overturned in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The driver of the van, which was carrying some villagers, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned, he said.Two persons were killed.
Two persons were killed and 23 others injured after their van overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday at Panchmarg in Tarapur town, an official at the district police control room said. The driver of the van, which was carrying some villagers, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned, he said.
Two persons were killed. They were identified as Mukesh Singh (32), from Bhilwadi village, and Gayatri Maji (36), from Kurgaon, he said.
Twenty three others were injured, including some of them seriously, the official said, adding that they were admitted to two private hospitals.
