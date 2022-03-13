Left Menu

2 killed, 23 injured as van overturns in Palghar

Two persons were killed and 23 others injured after their van overturned in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The driver of the van, which was carrying some villagers, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned, he said.Two persons were killed.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-03-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 09:28 IST
2 killed, 23 injured as van overturns in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 23 others injured after their van overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday at Panchmarg in Tarapur town, an official at the district police control room said. The driver of the van, which was carrying some villagers, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned, he said.

Two persons were killed. They were identified as Mukesh Singh (32), from Bhilwadi village, and Gayatri Maji (36), from Kurgaon, he said.

Twenty three others were injured, including some of them seriously, the official said, adding that they were admitted to two private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022