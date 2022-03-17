Left Menu

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services were delayed for nearly two hours on Thursday on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to a technical glitch, the DMRC said, even as many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains.

A large number of people, mainly office-goers, take the metro in the morning to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighboring cities.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 AM to alert commuters: ''Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green, and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute.'' A senior official said the delay was due to a ''snag''.

Meanwhile, commuters shared pictures of long queues at many stations, with people awaiting the arrival of trains, on Twitter.

''No metro from last 20 minutes at Kashmere gate heavy rush,'' wrote one Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet.

Many riders on these lines also tweeted that they were ''not informed'' about the reason behind the delay.

Around 11:30 AM, the DMRC again tweeted: ''Service Update. Services have been normalized. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

