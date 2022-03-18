181 new companies, 10,400 jobs created in Kerala IT sector despite COVID: CM

Despite COVID-19 spread, the information-technology industry in Kerala has showcased remarkable growth with the opening of 181 new companies in major IT parks and creating over 10,000 new job opportunities, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Development activities, implemented focus on IT parks, and various concessions granted by the government have helped not only to retain the existing entrepreneurs but also attract new groups, he said in a Facebook post in Malayalam.

During the COVID period, a total of 181 companies have started operations in the state with IT parks -- 41 in Technopark here, 100 in Kochi-based Infopark and 40 in Cyber Park in Kozhikode, he said.

''As many as 10,400 job openings have been created in IT parks alone during the period,'' Vijayan said.

In addition to the infrastructure expansion to improve the business environment, the government has put in place better marketing mechanisms to attract national and international IT companies to the state, he said, detailing the factors contributing to the achievement.

The Chief Minister also mentioned several ongoing construction activities and new projects coming up in the sector across the state.

Observing that the government announced several significant programmes for the IT sector in its recently presented state budget, he also said the new IT park in Kannur, a five-lakh square feet IT facility in Kollam and satellite IT parks were some among them.

''We are moving forward fulfilling the assurance given to the people that the IT industry, which can play a key role in the growth of the state as a knowledge economy, will be developed. That's why we could make these achievements possible even during the COVID period,'' the Chief Minister added.

