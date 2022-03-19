An Explanation of Ethereum’s Use Cases

No third entity controls the Ethereum blockchain/coin. Instead, codes take over everything. They bring the pieces together as a well-functioning whole. It suffices to lure millions of investors or traders to the blockchain! It also gives developers a chance to create numerous Dapps. These apps permit various uses of Ethereum.

DeFi

It is commonly known as decentralized finance. In other words, anyone may use the Ethereum blockchain. In turn, he/she may gain access to its varied products and financial services. No authority figure may place restrictions on such a user.

Additionally, services are on automatic mode. They are also governed by code. Therefore, the occurrence of human errors is highly reduced, or zero.

DeFi permits investors/traders to transfer funds to any geographical location, borrow money with/without collateral, purchase insurance, access stable cryptos, use tokens as trading materials, etc.

NFTs

They refer to non-fungible tokens. The Ethereum blockchain holds them securely. Such tokens are compatible with special items only. These items include music, art, etc.

NFTs are not interchangeable. They belong to single-owners only. Therefore, they do not bond with multiple items at the same time.

It is not possible to copy and paste NFTs. Thus, duplicates do not exist. However, they relate to anything and everything on the Ethereum platform. It is possible to purchase them across the globe through nftsdaily.io.

DAOs

Members own, and collectively govern, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). DAOs include freelancer networks, charity organizations, etc. Their functioning is in alignment with smart contracts.

An outsider may access the Internet-based DAOs, with their in-built treasuries, only if the group gives permission to do so. Consensus is reached through outlining of proposals and voting.

No CFO/CEO or any other authority figure exists, for formulating rules regarding expenditure. The DAO codes take care of everything, ensuring all-around transparency.

Stablecoins

They refer to digital currency tokens. These tokens are attached to a fiat currency, another kind of asset. Such an asset could be gold, a commodity. Alternatively, it could be a physical currency, such as the U.S. dollar. Then again, it could be an algorithm that raises the stablecoin's value. Even a balanced combination of popular cryptocurrencies may back Stablecoins.

Traders/investors always worry about the volatility of cryptocurrencies. The volatility, especially comes to the fore, during economic or political instability. Then, local fiat currencies reduce in value. At such times, Stablecoins take up the role of a protector against the adverse impacts of fluctuating prices.

Ethereum Token Launches

You may have heard of IPOs. They refer to initial public offerings, which represent the traditional way of doing things. The virtual world has ICOs in its place. They refer to initial coin offerings. ICOs help in fundraising for start-ups. The support for such ventures is provided by the Ethereum blockchain.

True, not everything was hunky-dory during the initial stages of the launch of ICOs. However, the scenario has improved since then. Projects that received help from ICOs, are thriving.

Even today, the Ethereum platform takes up large projects for launching and raising money, with confidence. We call them Ethereum token launches.

Enterprise Ethereum

As the name suggests, Enterprise Ethereum connects with private businesses and corporations. They demand Ethereum-based, customized networks and software.

Enterprise Ethereum clients take charge of the networks' architecture, users, and validators. They have permission to do so.

Today, there are over 200 organizations, which are members of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). These member organizations are big names in the business arena. They include Microsoft, J.P. Morgan, Samsung Group, and Mastercard. As for the businesses involved, they include agriculture, shipping, luxury goods, commodity industry, etc. Suffice to say, that if you have a business, you might join this powerful crowd!

OriginStamp

Like other blockchains, the Ethereum blockchain is a ledger. However, it is an append-only ledger. It means that it stores data in such a secure manner, that no criminal may tamper with it, or manipulate it. These security measures grant OriginStamp the confidence to go ahead with creating blockchain-based, tamper-resistance timestamps.

You may use these timestamps as proof for any type of digital asset or document. They reveal the exact time of their existence. This way, it becomes easy to prove that the document/asset has remained unchanged or tamper-proof.

