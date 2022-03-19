In the field of technology, blockchain tech, crypto, and web 3.0 are increasingly taking center stage.

From the best small crypto to buy to the hottest new NFTs, the latest Metaverse projects, or the most promising decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, retail investors and institutions alike enjoy lively discourse. In this guide, we'll attempt to shine a light on one of those questions.

Top Small cap cryptos

When hoping for a high return on investment or ROI for short, those investing in crypto tend to gravitate towards newer, low market cap cryptocurrency projects.

That might mean a low price per coin under one cent or a dollar, or a low total market capitalization (market cap) of under $1 billion based on the total supply of coins or amount currently in circulation.

If you're more familiar with other investment asset classes like stocks and commodities, Gold for example has an estimated market cap of $11 - $12 trillion, and a price per ounce of around $1950 - $2000. That's a large market cap hard for any one institution to pump in price - the Gold price hasn't moved much in the last ten years in fact.

Altcoins - alternatives to Bitcoin, the largest crypto - can rise (or fall) in value much easier, often by thousands of percent in a single year, even in a matter of weeks or months.

Below are two of the potentially best small cryptos to buy in 2022 based on these metrics and the potential for a high ROI. the usual caveats apply - only invest what you can afford to lose.

LBLOCK

Cited early on in Yahoo Finance as an up and coming cryptocurrency for 2022, the native token of UK-based company Lucky Block, LBLOCK, went on a 7000% run from its presale to its current peak, having trended on Reddit.

Lucky Block is a blockchain-enabled crypto lottery project, with the mission statement to be a 'lottery for the people, owned by the people'.

Using blockchain technology it will allow for fairer odds for players - thanks to the immutable ledger of blockchain gaming can be provably fair, a technology already used by some casinos - and greater transparency.

The pitch and use case are novel and may potentially reach part of the worldwide gambling market, which is valued at over $300 billion. Even as a small fish in a big pond, that would see its market cap rise exponentially.

This relatively new small crypto is currently seven weeks old, opening for trading on Pancakeswap decentralized exchange (DEX) which can be confusing for beginners.

See the LBLOCK buying guide on the official website for instructions on how to invest in crypto on DEXes, and read the whitepaper. If you're willing to put in the extra legwork, it could be the best small crypto buy this year based on its roadmap.

Founded - Jan 2022

LBLOCK price now - $0.0047

ATH - $0.0097

Started trading at - $0.00020

How to buy - Pancakeswap DEX

Coinmarketcap position - #3099

Fully diluted marketcap - $470 million

MRI

With a similar Q1 2022 performance to LBLOCK, MRI rose several thousand percent from its start of trading on Uniswap DEX. Both are now on a dip given the recent market correction across the crypto space.

A meme coin similar to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, MRI's full name is Marshall Rogan Inu, after Joe Rogan and his pet dog Marshall.

Attempting to capitalize on the several million percent runs SHIB had through 2020 and 2021 and the branding of the UFC, MRI's mission statement is to fight for better payment structures for UFC fighters.

Marshall Rogan Inu is currently being promoted by UFC athletes Chael Sonnen, Ben Askren, and others, and was featured in EssentiallySports magazine.

It remains to be seen if MRI will achieve the market valuations SHIB did - at one point higher than that of investment banking giant Deutsche Bank, over $30 billion. Even if it only manages a fraction of that, it could be the best small crypto to buy based on its low price point at present and celebrity endorsements.

Founded - Feb 2022

MRI price now - $0.11

ATH - $0.204

Starting trading at - $0.001

How to buy - Uniswap DEX

Coinmarketcap position - #3029

Fully diluted market cap - $110 million

Is Bitcoin still a small crypto?

The total crypto market cap - including thousands of altcoin projects - is $1.7 trillion. The highest it's ever been is $3 trillion.

Of that total market cap, currently, around $750 billion makes up Bitcoin's market share, the largest crypto relative to all others.

Debatably Bitcoin is still actually a small crypto yet to really see mass adoption and live up to its use case as an inflation hedge and store of value - Gold is often thought of in those terms, as a safe haven against economic crises. It has seen an increase in value in recent weeks amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

In 2018 the Winklevoss twins, talking to Business Insider, predicted one day that Bitcoin could 'flip' the market cap of Gold, replacing it as a store of value based on its finite supply, scarcity, and greater convenience of owning a digital asset vs precious metals.

They stated their 'thesis is that Bitcoin is Gold 2.0' and could still grow 10-25x in value mathematically relative to Gold's market cap, to overtake it in time.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto, is also arguably still small with room to grow - its market cap is less than half that of Bitcoin, $310 billion.

Investors looking to balance their portfolio may look to hold some BTC and ETH alongside more speculative, high-risk / reward small cryptos like LBLOCK and MRI.

As a long-term investment plan, all cryptos are small as the industry is still yet to achieve mass international adoption, despite Bitcoin reaching almost $70,000 per coin at its peak - currently around $39,000.

