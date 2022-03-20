Left Menu

Man on motorcycle run over by speeding truck in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:00 IST
Man on motorcycle run over by speeding truck in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died after he was run over by a speeding concrete mixer truck in Nagpur's Pardi area, following which traffic on the route was affected for at least an hour, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on the arterial Nagpur-Bhandara road and the deceased has been identified as Vijay Tiwari, a resident of Kalamna and a manager with a local transport company, a Pardi police station official said.

The truck driver has been arrested and charge with causing death due to negligence as well as rash driving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022