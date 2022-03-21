Ukraine says 7,295 people were evacuated from cities on Sunday -Deputy PM

A total of 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with four out of seven planned routes working.

Of the total, 3,985 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia city. The Ukrainian government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations, Vereshchuk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)