Left Menu

Congress laid foundation of road network: Cong MP

But this expansion did not happen overnight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:00 IST
Congress laid foundation of road network: Cong MP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • India

The previous UPA governments laid the foundation of developing road connectivity in the country, which has led to its road network becoming the second largest globally, Congress Lok Sabha member M K Vishnu Prasad said on Monday.

Participating in the discussion on the 'Demands for Grants of Road Transport and Highways Ministry for 2022-23' in the House, Prasad sought to know from the government the reason for the escalation in the allocation to about Rs 2 lakh crore.

''The treasury benches are very proud of the 63.5 lakh km of road coverage which is the second-longest globally after the US. But this expansion did not happen overnight. It was the previous Congress governments under (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, which laid the foundation and that is why today India has the second largest road network,'' he said.

Questioning the 68 percent hike in allocation to the road transport and highways ministry for the next fiscal, Prasad said the quality of the road is pathetic and only Rs 356 crore has been allocated towards road safety.

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao hailed road construction under the Modi government and said top car companies, including Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes, and Lamborghini, now participate in car rallies because of good roads in the state.

''The road network has even reached Kalapani (in Uttarakhand). Like Spider-Man's web, Nitin Gadkari to is putting in place a network of road connectivity,'' Gao said.

Margani Bharat (YSRCP) said that the government should distribute to states the funds collected from levying cess on petrol and diesel and called for a stringent law to check road accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022