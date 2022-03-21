Left Menu

21-03-2022
Electric two-wheeler maker Crayon Motors on Monday launched its new low-speed, electric scooter model Envy at a starting price of Rs 64,000.

The e-scooter comes with features like keyless start, reverse assist, geotagging, digital speedometer, central locking, and mobile charging along with a large boot space, the company said in a statement.

Powered by a 250-watt motor, Envy has a top speed of 25 kmph, and can run up to 160 km per charge, depending on the variant. It will be available at over 100 retail locations in India.

Crayon Motors said it has collaborated with financing companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ZestMoney, ShopSe, and Paytail for financing options.

*** SunSource Energy commissions 1st phase of 45 MWp solar proj in Uttar Pradesh * SunSource Energy on Monday announced the successful commissioning of the first phase of its 45 MWp open-access project in Shivala Kalan village of Uttar Pradesh.

Once fully commissioned, it will be one of the largest open-access solar power projects in the state, a company statement said.

