Industry Veteran Krishna Ella Elected President of Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association

The Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) has announced Krishna M Ella, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech as the association's new President for a two-year period from April 2024.

A press release from Bharat Biotech said Ella takes over the Presidency from Adar C Poonawala who held the post from 2019 to March 2024.

For the current 2-year term, Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E assumes the role of Vice President, T Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, will be Treasurer and Dr Harshavardhan, will continue as Director General of IVMA.

''Vaccines are the vital pillar of global health, and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunizations,'' Ella said adding ''innovation, sustainability, and equity are the foundations of our collective vision, and I am pleased to serve IVMA along with its distinguished members and contribute to its vision to protect and enhance public health in India and the developing world.'' He emphasized the need to support African nations' public health vision by IVMA members and also urged to formulate policies and regulations in line with WHO and US FDA, which will help the industry to be not only globally competitive but also fortify India's vision to boost the level playing field world-over in preventive care.

"Dr. Ella's expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what the vaccine industry needs to navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century.'' Dr. Harshavardhan said.

IVMA's mission is to bring to the fore the Indian private sector human vaccine manufacturer's concerns related to the progress and profitability of the industry and in streamlining regulatory pathways and matters related to audits and inspections in consultations with the national Central Drugs Standard and Control Organization.

