Liberia Airport Authority awards ground handling contract to National Aviation Services

The Liberia Airport Authority has awarded an exclusive ten-year ground handling management contract to National Aviation Services (NAS) (www.NAS.aero), the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets. Under the terms of the cooperation, NAS will provide comprehensive ground handling services at the Roberts International Airport (ROB) airport in Liberia. This includes passenger handling, ramp services and lost luggage handling for all airlines operating to and from the airport. These airlines include Air France - KLM, Ethiopian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc and ASKY.

Speaking about the award, Musa Shannon, Chairman of the board of LAA said "On behalf of the President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, the Board of Directors, management and staff of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), we would like to state that we are looking forward to our partnership with NAS. This partnership will greatly improve our technical and professional capacities at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and allow the LAA to provide a world-class experience while taking a major step forward in the aviation industry."

NAS is currently the largest ground handler in Africa with a presence in over 60 airports across the continent, including countries like Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, DRC, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique. Globally, the company operates in more than 60 airports across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. Their broader portfolio of services includes airport technologies, lounge management, meet and assist at airports as well as training.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of NAS highlighted "We are excited to be expanding our long-standing relationship with the Liberia Airports Authority and remain grateful for their continued trust in NAS. As a part of our operations in the country, we remain committed to enhancing and upgrading both, systems and processes at the Roberts International Airport to bring it on par with international levels. We have also started investing in the required infrastructure, equipment and staff training to adhere to the highest standards of quality and service excellence."

With more than 10,000 employees, NAS serves over 100 customers including seven out of the world's top ten international airlines. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to be IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified and holds ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS certifications.

El-Houry added, "With our strong presence in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, most airlines are aware of the quality of service NAS offers as well as our focus on safety and security. We truly believe in the potential of the Liberian aviation industry and are keen to develop and grow it further in the coming years."

